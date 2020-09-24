URBANA — Joyce Brownfield, 79, of Urbana died at home Tuesday evening (Sept. 22, 2020).
There will be a graveside funeral service Friday, Sept. 25, at 2 p.m. at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Joyce was born on April 18, 1941, in Champaign, a daughter of Aldon Gilliliand and Pearl (Johnson) Gilliland Shimp.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Veron, Harold, Gerald "Cracker" and Lyle "Pete" Gilliliand; one sister, Patsy Wood; and her parents.
She leaves one son, Donald (Denise) Brownfield; two grandsons, Josh (Michelle) Brownfield and Jason (Monique) Brownfield; four great-granddaughters, Delaney Tyler, Miley Brownfield, Macey Brownfield and Rylee Brownfield; one great-grandson, Kayson Brownfield; and two brothers, Terry Gilliland of Urbana and Frank Gilliland of Fairfield, Tenn.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.