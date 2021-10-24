PAXTON — Joyce Lea Carlson, 93, of Paxton died at 8:25 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at home.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. Debra Domeier officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. at the funeral home.
Joyce was born July 28, 1928, in Mattoon, the daughter of Carl and Nena Shakely Heacock. She married Lee Raymond Carlson on Nov. 24, 1949, at Paxton First United Methodist Church. He preceded her in death on April 7, 2007.
She is survived by a daughter, Pam (Britt) Hassan of Shirley; five grandchildren, Steve Howard, David (Alisha) Howard, Adam (Alicia) Carlson, Aubrey Carlson and Shannon Carlson; seven great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Barbara Carlson; and two sisters, Sandy Andrews of Savannah, Ga., and Linda Knecht of Winona, Minn.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a son, Scott Carlson.
She graduated from Paxton High School in 1946 and from St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing, Chicago, in 1949 as an RN. Joyce worked at several different hospitals in the area before becoming a full-time homemaker and devoting her life to her family.
Joyce was a very active member of First Lutheran Church, Paxton, and also served on the Altar Guild. She was a member of various organizations including Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Ford County Home Extension, Illinois Heartland Tole & Decorative Painters and Nimble Fingers. Joyce was a former member of the Paxton Junior Women’s Club and Prospect Chapter No. 367 O.E.S.
She was an avid fan of Illini and PBL sports. Joyce had many interests and always kept busy. She loved knitting, painting, baking, sewing and jigsaw puzzles, but her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Paxton First Lutheran Church or the PBL music or art departments.
