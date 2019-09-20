MAHOMET — Joyce “Chris” L. Clem, 62, of Mahomet was called home by her Lord and savior to be with her heavenly family at 1:39 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Born Nov. 19, 1956, in Frederick, Md., she was the daughter of the late Earl William Fellows and Helen Marie Fellows (Wilcox).
Joyce was a beloved homemaker, enjoyed writing short stories of many different genres, and treasured helping in raising her grandchildren and being their “Me Me.”
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Helen Fellows; and brother, Michael W. Fellows.
She will be deeply missed by her husband, Donald L. Clem of Mahomet; son, Gary W. Clem of Mahomet; daughter, Kelly E. Clem of Sidney; daughter, Linda M. Clem and spouse Hector Rios of Philo; as well as all of her dearly loved grandchildren, Jordan Green, Samantha Reid, Antonio Rios and Hannah, Dakota, Alexis and Adyn Stallsmith; and several cherished aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services for family and friends will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., Urbana, IL 61801.