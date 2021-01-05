Joyce Dalzell Jan 5, 2021 14 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VILLA GROVE — Joyce Dalzell, 73, of Villa Grove died at 12:04 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 2, 2021) at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living, LLC. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Joines Funeral Home, 1375 Illinois 130, Villa Grove. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos Buy Flowers