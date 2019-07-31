MAHOMET — Joyce E. Deakin, 83, of Mahomet died Morning morning (July 29, 2019) at home, surrounded by her family.
Friends may greet the family from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Blair-Owens Funeral Home, 102 E. Dunbar St., Mahomet. There will be a brief service to conclude the visitation at 4 p.m., where friends may share stories.
Joyce was born Oct. 24, 1935, in Champaign, to Walter and Lela (Norman) Simpson. She married Thomas Deakin in 1972. He passed away in 2002.
She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Gordon; one son, Greg Hacker; her parents; two sisters, June Bateman and Joanne Gossett; and three brothers, James Norman, George Simpson and John Simpson.
Joyce is survived by her son, David Hacker of Mahomet; two granddaughters, Amber and Taylor; one great-grandchild, Bryson; a "special niece," Karen Terry; one sister-in-law, Wanda Simpson; and many nieces and nephews.
Joyce spent her entire life in the Champaign County area, attending Champaign schools and graduating from Champaign High in 1953. She worked at Illinois Bell (which became AT&T) for 32 years, earning retirement in 1990.
Joyce was an excellent seamstress and sold some of the items she made, including clothes for stone geese. Her family will always remember the clothing she made for her grandchildren. She also enjoyed spending time in Florida.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.