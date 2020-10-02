ST. JOSEPH — Joyce Ann Duckwitz, 84, of St. Joseph passed away at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 30, 2020) at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. David Barcus will officiate. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Joyce was born Aug. 5, 1936, in Barnhart, Mo., the daughter of Eugene and Minnie (Higgs) Smith. She married William Duckwitz on July 1, 1955, in St. Joseph. He survives.
She is also survived by her children, Maleah (Wes) Grussing of Royal and Todd (Darla) Duckwitz of St. Joseph; four grandchildren, Holly Broeker and Scott Haith of Round Lake, Nichole Duckwitz of St. Joseph, Amber Jensen of Mattoon and Justin (Amanda) Duckwitz of Broken Arrow, Okla.; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, June Chambless of St. Joseph.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Shirley Leevey; and one great-granddaughter.
She was a member of St. Joseph Church of Christ. Joyce attended St. Joseph-Ogden schools. She was a homemaker, wife and mother.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Church of Christ. Condolences may be left at freesefh.com.