PAXTON — Joyce Elaine Frye, 65, of Paxton died Sunday, April 10, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by the love of family and friends. She had been valiantly battling an aggressive cancer diagnosis since Aug. 12, 2021.
Joyce was born Oct. 30, 1956, in Gibson City to Cecil and Wilma “June” (Miller) Adkins.
Prior to receiving her RN from Parkland College, Joyce was a CNA at area nursing homes and Carle Hospice. After obtaining her degree, she continued working in long-term care at Gibson City Hospital Annex for 21 years. She had just retired in April 2021.
Joyce was a mentor to many over the years and loved working in the geriatric field of nursing.
She found joy in cooking and entertaining her family and friends — especially in outdoor months on her famous patio. Joyce was an avid gardener and flower aficionado and also enjoyed bird watching. Her favorite form of therapy was hiking at Middle Fork Forest Preserve. She had a love for animals that spanned her lifetime but held a special place in her heart for dogs.
Joyce was a very proud Mama to one child, daughter Mary Hoad of Champaign. She is also survived by her husband, William Frye of Paxton; a sister, Vicki Adkins, and twin sister, Janis Green, both of Paxton; and seven nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Roger, Steve and Greg; one niece; and one nephew.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.