NEWMAN — Joyce I. Green, 86, of Newman died at 3:57 p.m. Thursday (June 10, 2021) at home in Newman.
Graveside funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 14, in Newman Cemetery. Joines Funeral Home, Newman, is assisting the family with services.
Joyce was born Jan. 1, 1935, in Red Boiling Springs, Tenn., a daughter of Boss and Martha G. (Veatch) West. She married Harold Green on July 3, 1954, in Newman; he survives at home.
Also surviving are two daughters, Martha Green and Jeanne Green, both of Newman.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Garvin.
Joyce loved flowers, birds and squirrels. Neighbors always saw her pulling weeds out of her flower beds.
Memorials can be made to an organization of the donor's choice.