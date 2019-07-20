ROSSVILLE — Dr. Joyce H. Atchison, age 93, of Rossville passed away at 4:10 a.m. on Tuesday (July 16, 2019) at Carle Hospital in Urbana.
She was born on Oct. 7, 1925, in La Crosse, Wis., to Willard H. and Helen (Scholl) Howard. They preceded her in death along with her only brother, Richard “Dick” Howard.
She married Gerald W. Atchison on June 22, 1946, in Danville. He also preceded her in death on Nov. 26, 1989. They raised three children, whom Joyce considered her greatest accomplishment.
Joyce leaves behind her children, Gail Martin of Kennedale, Texas, Mike (Brenna) Atchison of Danville and Bill Atchison of Rossville; five grandchildren, Joe (Amanda) Martin, Jason (Pam) Martin, Anthony Atchison and Kasey Atchison, all of Texas, and Erin Atchison (Justin) Kane of New York; three great-grandchildren, Emma, Henry and Olivia. She also leaves behind two special friends who helped care for her in her final year, Judy and Elizabeth.
Joyce’s greatest passion in her life was her career in nursing and nursing education. She graduated from Lakeview Hospital School of Nursing in 1947. Later, she graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a BA, a BSN in 1981 from Governors State University and an MSN from Governors State University in 1983. She went on to earn her Ph.D. from Indiana State University in 1996 at the age of 71.
She began her nursing career at Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wis., and later moved to Rossville. She worked at Lakeview Memorial Hospital in Danville as a staff nurse and assistant head nurse. She later taught at Danville Area Community College in the Practical Nursing Program for 17 years. In 1984, she returned to Lakeview School of Nursing as an instructor. She, along with other faculty and staff, were instrumental in developing a baccalaureate nursing program to replace the diploma program. At the time of her retirement in 1999, she was serving as VP and Dean of Lakeview College of Nursing.
Joyce was a member of The United Methodist Church in Rossville since 1950 and served at the Parish Nursing for several years after her retirement. She served on several area boards including Rossville Community Ambulance Board, Crosspoint Human Services Board, CRIS Senior Services Board, and State of Illinois Council Baccalaureate and Higher Degree Programs in Nursing.
Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, has been entrusted with arrangements. Per Joyce’s wishes cremation rites have been accorded and a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date for family and friends. Memorial donations may be made in Joyce’s name to the Lakeview College of Nursing Alumni Scholarship Fund.
Please join Joyce’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.