CHAMPAIGN — Joyce M. Hast of Champaign passed from this life at home with family by her side on Saturday (April 11, 2020).
She truly will be missed by her husband of 63 years, George Hast; son, David (Sharon) of Caledonia, Mich.; son, Tom (Cindy) of Champaign; daughter, Jennifer (Guy) Baldwin of Castro Valley, Calif.; and son, Robert of Champaign. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and her faithful canine companion, April.
Joyce was born Nov. 8, 1937, to Willard and Blanche Coert in Menomonee Falls, Wis. She was the second of three children; brother Lawrence Coert and sister Lois DiPerna survive.
Joyce and George met while attending the University of Illinois and were married on Dec. 22, 1956. They have made their home in Champaign for 60 years.
She was appropriately nicknamed "Joy"; she brought a smile and a warm greeting to everyone she met. Even as her health was failing, she showed genuine concern for the welfare of her caregivers.
Her passion was for her children and their families. Her grandchildren have great memories of spending time at "Camp Grandma." She created and nurtured her gardens, and her home was always decorated with plants and flowers.
Joyce is fondly remembered for her impact as a teacher at the Montessori School of Champaign-Urbana.
Starting as a teacher’s aide, she quickly decided to earn accreditation at a Montessori teacher, and she helped to positively shape the lives of several generations of area children.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Champaign.
A memorial service in her honor is pending.