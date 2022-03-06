SAVOY — Joyce L. Hilgert was born on Nov. 17, 1946, in Watseka, on her Uncle Russ’ 21st birthday. Her parents were Harry and Viola E. (Scharp) Hilgert. She grew up on a farm east of Gilman on the Butterfield Trail with an artesian well. She enjoyed waiting for the rural mail carrier, who would give her a stick of Black Jack gum. At the age of 9, they moved to a farm northeast of Buckley. Joyce was confirmed on March 26, 1961, at Trinity Lutheran in Onarga by Pastor Douglas A. Robbins. She graduated from Buckley-Loda High School in 1965 then attended Illinois Commercial College and completed the 18-month accounting and business administration course in January 1967.
Joyce’s first major job was an accountant for Adler Mental Health Center for 15 years. Next, she commuted to the Adolf Meyer Mental Health Center in Decatur for two years. Finally, she was able to transfer to the Illinois Department of Revenue office in Champaign, where she finished her career of 35 years for the State of Illinois in December 2001.
Joyce was a lifelong Illini fan, especially for men’s and women’s basketball. She enjoyed a lifetime of travel and visited all 50 states, and especially enjoyed Alaska. She traveled to Europe, (Switzerland and Germany twice) Scandinavian countries, Egypt and England three times (touring once by rental car and staying in bed and breakfasts). She greatly enjoyed cruises in the Caribbean and Alaska twice. She loved to attend Cubs baseball games, plays, musicals, tours and events.
Joyce was good with numbers, people and animals. She loved her cats, Pookie and Inky Marie. After retiring, Joyce enjoyed volunteering through the RSVP program, where she served as vice president for several years. Joyce was very active with the Urbana Park District's Senior Club and was the program and entertainment chair for over 10 years. She annually looked forward to Ebertfest and volunteering to help set up the Champaign County Humane Society Garage Sale.
Joyce was a loyal friend and relative, a fun and fearless soul and had a generous caring and giving nature.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Roy Allen (who was 8 months).
Joyce did much for many and will be greatly missed.
Memorial visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Interment of cremated remains will take place at Onarga Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society, Champaign Parks Foundation, Virginia Theatre, Urbana Park District or an organization of the donor’s choice.