MAHOMET — Delores “Joyce” Hipskind, 93, formerly of Champaign, passed away with her family by her side on Friday evening (March 18, 2022) at her home for the last 13 years, Bridle Brook in Mahomet.
There will be a visitation on Wednesday, March 23, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 403 W. Clark St., Champaign, with a rosary service starting at 9:45 a.m. The funeral Mass will immediately follow the visitation at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Champaign.
Joyce was born on Feb. 20, 1929, in Toledo, Ohio, to Edward and Juanita (Bruhl) MacDonald. She married John Hipskind in Marion, Ind., on Sept. 9, 1950. After 60 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on Sept. 8, 2010.
She is survived by her two children, Jim (Karen) Hipskind of Champaign and Louise (Doug) Wadas of Greenville, S.C.; five grandchildren, Jordan (Nate) VanCamp and Brandon, Adam, Grace and Jake Wadas; three great-granddaughters, Maddie Bridgewater and Natalie and Karli VanCamp; one great-grandson, Grady VanCamp; and her sister, Sherroll Prescott, and niece, Kristin Prescott, both of Washington.
Joyce and her husband were longtime parishioners at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Although, since her move to Mahomet, she enjoyed attending Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Joyce worked with UI graduate students, editing and formatting their dissertations for 36 years, earning retirement at the age of 75.
In her retirement years, Joyce was a very active and fun-loving member of the Bridle Brook community. As one of the first residents there, she was more than happy to greet new residents with a smile and help them to feel welcome in their new home. She loved to play cards or any game that would give her an opportunity to socialize with others. Joyce didn’t know a stranger and was affectionately known by her family as the unofficial “Mayor of Bridle Brook.”
The family would like to thank the entire staff of Bridle Brook and Transitions Hospice for the loving care they gave to Joyce. Donations may be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church, Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church or charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.