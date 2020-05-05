DANVILLE — Joyce Marion Hurlbut, 91, of Danville went to be with the Lord on Friday (May 1, 2020) at Colonial Manor Nursing Home, Danville.
Joyce was born on Nov. 8, 1928, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Otto and Ruby Ottesen, who preceded her in death, along with her sister, Ardis.
She married Lauren Hurlbut on Dec. 23, 1950. They had a wonderful life together until his passing in 1990. Her eldest son, Lee, fought a hard battle with cancer and passed in 2018.
Joyce is survived by her son, Paul (Sara) of Danville; granddaughter, Carrie (Michael) Rampy of Washington, Ill.; brother, Chris (Carol) Ottesesen of Richland Center, Wis.; and several nephews and a niece.
Joyce was a homemaker who achieved her associate degree with honors while raising two sons. She volunteered at both Garfield Grade School and Danville Area Community College. She was grateful for her church friends at Bethel Lutheran Church of Danville, especially Susan and Cheryl.
Paul and Sara would like to thank Carle Hospice and Colonial Manor Nursing Home for the wonderful care she received.
Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, has been entrusted with arrangements. A private burial will be held at this time with a memorial service at a later date.
Please join Joyce’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.