GIBSON CITY — Joyce M. Lange, 82, of Gibson City peacefully passed away at 1:30 pm Friday (July 17, 2020) at her home in Gibson City.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the funeral home, with Pastor Leroy Allison officiating. Burial will follow at Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City.
Memorial contributions may be made to Carle Cancer Center, Shriners Children’s Hospital or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Joyce was born June 3, 1938, in Fisher, a daughter of Lester and Ruth Olson Lammle. She married Carroll E. Lange on May 10, 1957, in Gibson City. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Carroll Lange of Gibson City.
Four children, Patricia (Dwain) Lange of Marengo, Terry (Cheryl) Lange of Theodosia, Mo., Susan Lange of Sun City, Ariz., and Melissa (Joseph) McGough of Lake Iroquois; 10 grandchildren, Eric Seim, Scott Seim, Courtney Seim, Nicole Myers, Samantha Ferguson, Colleen House, Chelsey Lange, Marissa Allison, Kirstin Schnabel and Nikolas Schnabel; three stepgrandchildren, Kristina Thomas, Mark Streenz and Beth Quick; nine great-grandchildren, seven stepgreat-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Lois Vetter of Gibson City; and a brother, Leland Lammle of Jacksonville, Fla., also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Shirley Clearwater.
