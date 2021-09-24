CHAMPAIGN — Betty Joyce Noffke, 88, of Champaign died at 11:34 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 19, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign, with the Rev. Jeff Caithamer officiating. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements.
Joyce was born on May 31, 1933, in Lovington, the daughter of Earl and Gladys Bandy Griffin, where she was raised on a farm. She left it in the mid '50s to work at the Shasteen Ford dealership in Sullivan as an office worker.
After that, she moved to a Decatur apartment to work at Rupp’s Shoes until she married Ed Noffke in 1958. She met Ed at her aunt’s house in Hammond, where he rented a room. He died in October 2014. They had a daughter, Jayne Noffke, who was born in June 1959. Jayne passed away in May. Jayne was their pride and joy.
The couple moved to Hammond, then Joyce worked at Hammond Grade School, where Ed was the principal and PE instructor. After the Hammond school burnt down, Joyce and Ed’s work moved to the Atwood school facilities. Joyce and Ed retired from the Atwood-Hammond school district in the early '80s. They then moved to Champaign. Joyce then got a job at Chase bank in Champaign, where she worked for many years.
She is survived by her brother, Roger Griffin of Bridgeton, Mo., and two nieces, Shirley Morrison of Long Grove and Sharon Taylor of Mahomet.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter and sisters, Imogene Griffin and Marjorie Taylor.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. John Lutheran Church. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.