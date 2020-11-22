PHILO — Joyce Irene Runyon, 74, of Philo passed away at 12:52 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Philo, with the Rev. Keith Walder officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Philo. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Freese Funeral Home, 202 W. Main St., Sidney, is assisting with arrangements.
Mrs. Runyon was born Oct. 19, 1946, at Jarman Hospital, Tuscola, a daughter of Carl Charles and Mary Irene Parker Campbell and stepfather Elmer Smith. She married Ed Runyon on May 31, 1969, at St. Joseph Church in Olney; he survives.
Also surviving are her children, Jason (Lynsey) Runyon of Jacksonville and Amanda Frye of Philo; six grandchildren, Grace, Sophia and Reese Frye of Philo and Reagan, Branson and Ephraim Runyon of Jacksonville; two sisters, Sharon Ekstrom of West Liberty and Kathy (J.R.) Barbee of Sidney; and two brothers-in-law, Sonny Runyon and Pud (Shirley) Runyon, both of Olney.
She was preceded in death by her parents and nine siblings, Janet Butts, Eveyln Hughes, Ruth Ann Borman, Gene Campbell, Jack Campbell, Don Campbell, Jim Campbell, Nancy Kern and Gary Campbell.
Her hobbies included watching her grandchildren play sports, bingo, bowling, crocheting and working in the yard.
