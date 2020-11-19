SAVOY — Joyce Utterback Sandberg was born on Oct. 23, 1930, in Decatur and passed away Wednesday (Nov. 11, 2020) at the age of 90.
Joyce graduated from Urbana High School in 1948. She met Earl while attending the University of Illinois. They just celebrated 69 years of marriage, having married Earl Sandberg at University Place Christian Church, on Sept. 2, 1951. Joyce supported her husband as he served in the Air Force early in their marriage. They eventually moved back to Urbana, where they finished raising their children and then retired for the last 52 years of her life. Joyce was a devoted wife and mother who was always there to support her children in their activities and dreams. She retired from Bergner’s Department Store in 1992 as a sales associate after 13 years of service. She actively supported a number of charities and was a member of First Baptist Church at Savoy. Joyce enjoyed reading, watching the fighting Illini, playing bridge and never met a stranger, no matter how far she was from home.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Paul and Myrtle Utterback, and brother, Wayne.
She is survived by her husband, Earl Sandberg; son Robert Sandberg and wife Lynn (of Long Beach, Miss.); daughter Joan Catlett and husband Charlie (of Naperville) and daughter Lori Johnston and husband Chris (of Champaign); grandchildren, Jennifer Frost, Richard Sandberg, Amy Nuxoll, Eugene Sandberg, Richard Catlett, Johnathan Catlett and Robert Johnston; and great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Colleen, Kalie, David, Liam, Jensen, Ellie and Jemma.
No services at this time due to COVID-19.