CHAMPAIGN — Joyce Ann Vonesh (nee Harry), 66, of Champaign passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at 9:47 p.m.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Warren A. and Mary K. Harry.
She was born Dec. 3, 1954, at Burnham Hospital in Champaign.
Survivors include her sisters, Janet Litscher (Kurt) of Greendale, Wis., and Ruth Harry (Phil Mehling) of Billings, Mont.; nephews, Michael Seflers (Nicole) and Marcus Solberg; niece, Caryn Solberg; and grand-niece, Kayleigh Seflers.
Joyce graduated from Champaign Central High School in 1973. While in high school, she worked at Stonegate Stables, mucking stalls and grooming horses. Joyce eventually became a trainer and driver for harness racing horses. She was licensed in several states, including New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Florida.
In the mid-90s, Joyce returned to Champaign to help take care of her mother. She was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on March 26, 1995. She was very involved in ministry and outreach with the Kingdom Hall in Champaign. Joyce worked for Champaign Community Unit School District 4 as a bus driver for 23 years, retiring in December 2019. Joyce will be greatly missed by everyone she came in touch with throughout her life.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held on Zoom at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17. Friends and family can participate. Please call (217) 202-5807 to receive the login address and passcode.