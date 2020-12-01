MONTICELLO — Joyce D. Wilson, 75, of Monticello, formerly of LeRoy, passed away at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 25, 2020).
Mrs. Wilson was born June 5, 1945, the daughter of Earl and Doris Elliott. She married Donald E. Wilson on June 16, 1968, in LeRoy. He preceded her in death.
Surviving are her children, Pam (Scott) Wheeler of Clinton and Kevin (Angela) Wilson of Monticello; grandchildren, Nathan Smart of Bloomington, Nick Smart of Brookings Ore., and Jack and Ava Wilson, both of Monticello; nine great-grandchildren; and a very special niece, Lorrie Oliver of LeRoy.
Joyce was also proceeded in death by her partents; one sister, Mary; and one brother, Richard.
Joyce was a constant nurturer. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading and shopping.