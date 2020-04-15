NEWTON — JR Means was a kind, strong and caring man. He cared for his family deeply and instilled a passion for the simple pleasures in life with his family. He was often found in his garage tinkering with any number of projects.
Charles James Means Jr. was born in Olney on Nov. 8, 1952, to Charles and Irma (Fruth) Means. He grew up in Noble, where he developed many lifelong friendships.
It was his passion for motor sports racing that formed some of his fondest memories, and he would tell stories of dirt track racing in Haubstadt, Ind., with his father-in-law, CJ Herdes. It was at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 1995 where he met his racing idol, Dale Earnhardt.
He graduated from West Richland High School and later from Olney Central College, where he began a career in automotive manufacturing. He retired from Hella Electronics in 2008.
JR served as a board member for 17 years on the Village of Noble Board.
JR was surrounded by his family as he passed peacefully to begin a new journey on Sunday (April 12, 2020).
He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law.
He is survived by his wife, Darla; sons, Josh and Jordan; and grandsons, Evan Charles and Hunter Lane Means.
Memorials can be made to Kidney Cancer Cure Research Group (https://kccure.org/donate) or Mount Gilead Church.
A private family funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, with burial following in the Clay City Cemetery.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.