VILLA GROVE — Juanita F. Dowler, 92, of Villa Grove passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday (June 16, 2021).
Juanita was born on Dec. 8, 1928, to Joseph and Lorene (Broedel) Compton. She married Franklin L. Dowler on March 26, 1948.
She is survived by five children, Bob (Frances) Dowler of Arcola, Frank (Nancy) Dowler, Nancy (John Hill) Hallett, David (Jane) Dowler and Janice (Dale) Ewing all of Villa Grove; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Cain of Savoy and Rose Hill of McKinney, Texas; and one brother, Jim (Pat) Compton of Savoy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank Dowler; granddaughter, Cerrie Dowler; three brothers; and two sisters.
Juanita became a member of First Christian Church of Villa Grove in 1961. She served on many committees at the church but was especially devoted to the Women's Christian Fellowship. Her life was dedicated to serving the church and being a devoted servant of God.
Juanita loved to spend time with her family and was quite the sports fan. She missed very few of her grandchildren’s ball games and was their biggest cheerleader. She enjoyed watching Major League Baseball on TV, especially the Cardinals. She had a great sense of humor, quick with a joke and a smile that was contagious and could light up a room.
She enjoyed praying for and helping others, sewing, playing cards, jigsaw puzzles and cooking. She was best known for her wonderful homemade noodles.
A funeral service will be at noon Monday, June 21, at First Christian Church of Villa Grove with Pastor Mike Zylstra officiating. Burial will follow in Villa Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held two hours prior to the funeral service from 10 a.m. to noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church of Villa Grove.