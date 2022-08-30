FAIRBURY — Juanita Allen Fritchley passed away Saturday (Aug. 27, 2022) at Fairview Haven Retirement Home, Fairbury.
Juanita was born on Oct. 18, 1929, in Roberts, to Arla and Orris Allen. Her mother later married Leonard Stiegman, who became Juanita’s dad.
Juanita grew up in Roberts and graduated as valedictorian from Roberts High School in 1947, after which she moved to Gibson City, where she worked for Central Soya. Juanita married Marvin “Cotton” Fritchley in 1948. Juanita worked for Hicksgas for over 30 years and helped open the truck stop in Gilman. She also served for many years as the bookkeeper for the village of Roberts. Juanita was active in Add-A-Friend, Ladies’ Aid, the Roberts Centennial Planning Committee and countless other clubs.
Juanita began playing the piano when she was 6 and never stopped. Over the years, Juanita played for hundreds of events, including weddings, funerals, music contests, the music group "The Harmonettes" and countless church services. She was excellent at sight-reading music and accompanying others, gave many young children piano lessons, drove her children to take piano lessons from someone else and played the piano for the Roberts Congregational Church (aka United Church of Christ) and eventually played for the Thawville Congregational Church as well. She loved her piano, and those at Fairview Haven loved to hear her play and to sing along. Juanita passed a legacy of music to her whole family.
Juanita was a kind, thoughtful and loving person. She had a quick wit and always enjoyed a good pun. The family offers heartfelt thanks to Fairview Haven for the wonderful care they provided in her last few years. We are forever grateful.
Juanita is survived by her children, Pamela (Robert) Sabich of Springfield, Deborah (Terry) Nussbaum of Fairbury, Timothy (Dianne) Fritchley of Champaign and Angela Woodland of Round Rock, Texas; grandchildren, Joseph (Abby Thilmont) Livingston, Abby (Dan) Eisenmann, Noah (Karen) Sabich, Lucas (Raya) Nussbaum, Nathan (Robyn) Sabich, Tessa (Ben) Herr, Mason Woodland, Samuel Woodland, Matthew Woodland, Stephen (Annie) Rothenberg and Celia (Rob) Shenker; 26 great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, JoAnne Allen of Loda.
Preceding Juanita in death were her parents; brother, Robert Allen; and great-grandson, Jacob Nussbaum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Fairview Haven Retirement Community in Fairbury, a Humane Society or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Visitation for Juanita will be at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, on Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. with a private family service on Wednesday. Burial will be in Lyman Township Cemetery, Roberts.
An online guest registry is available at duffypilsmemorialhome.com.