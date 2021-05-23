MONTICELLO — Juanita Christina Gale, 95, of Monticello passed away at 8:35 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at her residence.
Juanita was born on May 17, 1926, in St. Elmo, the daughter of Edward and Bessie M. (Davis) Page. She married Harry Robert "Bob” Gale on Oct. 11, 1947, in Monticello. He passed away on May 17, 2011.
She is survived by two sons, Danny (Trish) Gale of Monticello and William (Donna) Gale of Davie, Fla.; a daughter, Pamela (George) Garrison of Monticello; five grandchildren, Bryan (Evelina) Gale of Springville, Utah, Amber (Travis) Oakey of Springville, Utah, Christina (Joseph) Garrison-Diehn of Oakland, Calif., David (Carli) Garrison of Boerne, Texas, and Kathryn (Christopher) Dito of Grayslake; and six great-grandchildren, Austyn and Mya Oakey, Hazel, Zelda, and Phoebe Garrison, and Elliott Diehn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a sister, Edith Hosler.
Juanita was the cafeteria manager for the Monticello school district at Washington School for 31 years. She was a member of Monticello Christian Church, VFW Auxiliary and American Legion Auxiliary.
Private family services will be held. Memorials can be made to the Monticello Christian Church.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the Traditions Hospice team for the loving care.
