DANVILLE — Juanita Ruth (Wilson) Hulvey passed away Friday (March 5, 2021) at 5:12 a.m. at her Danville home, surrounded by family, flowers and love.
Juanita was born the fourth child of Florence (Ralston) and Fred Wilson on Wednesday, May 31, 1939, at the Mennonite Hospital in Bloomington, where she would later work as a nurse.
Juanita grew up on a farm outside of Lexington, graduating from high school in 1957. She earned her RN degree from the Mennonite School of Nursing, where she not only established lifelong friendships, but she also found the love of her life. Introduced to a classmate’s brother, Juanita met Ted Hulvey of Stanford, and they were married on his birthday, Aug. 12, 1960.
Their 60-year marriage produced three children, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Juanita had a love of art which she passed to her children and grandchildren. She created beautiful art: quilts, afghans and over 20 sets of Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls, which she shared with family. These legacy pieces will be cherished for generations.
Juanita and Ted had a love of current events, travel, outdoor adventure programs and lighthouses. They traveled to New England, the Carolinas and the Great Lakes to photograph some of their favorites.
When asked how she wanted to be remembered, Juanita said, “Someone who had a tender heart, a steady hand for those with troubles and those who were in need.” Her greatest joys were her grandchildren. She was blessed with eight, proudly filled the home with their pictures, loved hearing updates on their adventures and celebrated each of their unique personalities.
She embraced her role as “Aunt Juanita.” She loved her nieces and nephews, she had special connections to each of them. Juanita had many extended friends who became family, including the Dan Lamb family of Pekin and her special pen pal, Joy Pruitt of Wichita Falls, Texas.
Juanita was a member of Ridgeview Baptist Church in Danville.
In addition to her husband of 60 years, George (Theodore) Hulvey, she leaves behind two siblings, Don Wilson of Lafayette, Ind., and Ervin Wilson of San Diego; three children, Pam Hulvey of Chicago, Mike (Julie Zorns Ingram) Hulvey of Danville and and Ron (Jennifer Rahn) Hulvey of Kaukauna, Wis.; seven grandchildren, Marissa (Dustin Simpson) Hulvey and Macey Hulvey, both of Noblesville Ind., Sarah Hulvey of La Crosse, Wis., Konjit and Zernesh Hulvey of Kaukauna, Blake Ingram of Urbana and Evan Ingram of Champaign; and a great-granddaughter, Nora Ingram.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Glenn Wilson; sister-in-law, Bernadine Wilson; sister, Alice Stephey; and sister-in-law, Joan Wilson.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Her funeral service will be held at Ridgeview Baptist Church, Danville, at 10 a.m. Friday, March 12, with Pastor Mark Keyser officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington, on Saturday, March 13, at 11 a.m.
The family would like to thank her group of wonderful caregivers, Pat, Tiffany, Maria and the Carle Hospice team. They are angels all!
Memorials are preferred to Mennonite College of Nursing-ISU or Carle Hospice.