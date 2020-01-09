BEMENT — Juanita E. Jennings, 85, of Bement passed away at 10:20 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 5, 2020) at Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Juanita was born Nov. 5, 1934, in Auburn, the daughter of Daniel and Grace (Bettis) Edmiston. She married Harold D. Jennings on Aug. 26, 1951, in Auburn. He passed away June 21, 2000.
Juanita is survived by her sons, Leslie Jennings (Janet) of Ivesdale and Scott Jennings of Bement; daughter, Valerie Stoerger (John Jr.) of Ivesdale; grandchildren, Jason Jennings (Catherine), Ashley Washburn (David), Tim Jennings, Sarah West (Blake), Amy Snow (Ryan), Emily Stoerger, Ryan Stoerger and Jacob Stoerger; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Gary Jennings; daughter-in-law, Susan Jennings; and brother, Raymond Edmitson.
Prior to moving to Bement, Juanita was employed with banks in Springfield and Auburn. After moving, she was employed as a secretary for Bement schools and then became the owner/preschool teacher of the Yellow Crayon Preschool, while also employed as secretary for Jennings Implement.
Juanita was a 50-year member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bement, where she spent time as a Sunday school teacher, elder, trustee, deacon, Knitting Circle and United Presbyterian Women’s Association. Juanita earned an associate of science degree from Parkland College, she was a member of the PTA-Local and State, the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society, and also volunteered for Piattran. Juanita acted in several local theater productions and enjoyed reading, running, traveling and time spent with her children and grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church, Bement. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church, Bement, with the Rev. Marsha Frederick officiating. Interment will be in Bement Township Cemetery. Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello, is handling the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bement Food Pantry or Bement EMTs. The family would like to thank Dr. Amiee Yu-Ballard and Piatt County Nursing Home for their compassionate care. Condolences may be shared with the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.