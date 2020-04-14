FAIRMOUNT — Juanita L. Neuman, 68, of Fairmount passed away suddenly at 11:36 a.m. Saturday (April 11, 2020) at her home.
Juanita was born Feb. 8, 1952, in Danville, to James A. and Evelyn Thomas Jenkens. She married William Neuman on March 3, 1975, in Catlin. He survives.
Also surviving are two sons, William “Billy” Neuman and Robert Alonzo Neuman of Catlin; one daughter, Laura Kaye (John) Noback of Chandler, Ind.; two brothers, David (Linda) Jenkens and John (Paula) Jenkens of Danville; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several aunts, uncles and cousins; one uncle, Charles (LeAnn) Thomas of Bismarck; her mother-in-law, Ruth Neuman; one sister-in-law, Marilyn (Jim) Pettigrew; and close friends, Janet Walsh, Marcia Jenkens and Don (Pat) Housman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, James “Jimmy” Jenkens; and one niece, Jennifer Jenkens.
Juanita was a cook at Camp Drake and the Washington School. She had worked as a waitress at the Sirloin House in Danville and the Oakwood Truck Stop. She had worked at Peterson Filling.
She enjoyed playing bingo with Marilyn and playing in euchre tournaments. She liked being at the Fairmount Conservation Club. She was an Elvis Presley and John Wayne fan.
Memorial services and inurnment at Jones Grove Cemetery in Catlin will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in care of Robison Chapel, P.O. Box 79, Catlin, IL 61817. Online condolences are at www.robisonchapel.com.