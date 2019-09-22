HAMMOND — Juanita M. Fleener, 89, of Hammond passed away peacefully on Wednesday (Sept. 18, 2019) at Imboden Creek Living Center, Decatur.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Morningside Church of Christ, 1212 S. 34th St., Decatur. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church. Burial will follow in Hammond Cemetery, Hammond.
Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Atwood, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made in Juanita’s name at Morningside Church of Christ or the American Heart Association.
Juanita was born Oct. 18, 1929, in Emporia, Kan., the daughter of Edith and Floyd Collinge. Juanita and Paul Fleener were married on Sept. 10, 1949, in Ottawa, Kan., and were blessed with 55 years of marriage before his passing in 2004.
Juanita and her husband, Paul, farmed in the Hammond area and owned and operated Fleener Country (photography) Studio for more than 35 years. She was a faithful member of Hammond Church of Christ and Morningside Church of Christ in later years. A volunteer for Faith in Action, she always put others first. With her ever present smile and beautiful singing voice she was a positive influence to everyone who knew her.
Surviving are her daughters, Janice Bryan of Anderson, Ind., Judy (Bob) Louis-Seize of Montreal and Rose (John) Conklin of Athens; and son, Tony (Audrey) Fleener of Decatur. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Scott (Angela) Bryan and Rex (Katie) Bryan of Anderson, Erin (Laurent) Louis-Seize of Montreal, Eric Louis-Seize of Montreal, Erica (Jeff) Baines of Jacksonville, Fla., Brett (Samantha) Conklin of Marquette, Mich., Hannah (Robb) Preston of St. Louis and Seth Fleener of Decatur. Also surviving are 10 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren and her sister, Gladys, in Branson, Mo.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Clifford Collinge; and a sister, Audrey Singleton.
The family was blessed to celebrate an early 90th birthday party with Juanita over Labor Day.