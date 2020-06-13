GIBSON CITY — Juanita Reynolds Doman, 84, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, surrounded by her family in Orange Park, Fla.
She was born June 21, 1935, in Colorado Springs, Colo., to Orel "Bud" and Vivian Reynolds. The family moved to Gibson City, where she grew up with four brothers and three sisters.
Juanita is remembered by many as the feisty waitress behind the counter at The Sandwich Shop in downtown Gibson City. She was always ready to provide quick service but also ready to tell you what you were going to eat if you couldn’t make up your mind.
Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Doman; two brothers, Sonny and Randy; and two sisters, Peggy Derby and Janice Mills.
She is survived by two children, Bob Keith of Gibson City and Madonna Kincade of Orange Park, Fla.; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Sandy Shubert; and two brothers, Gordy and Terry Reynolds.
Juanita enjoyed the sunshine of Florida, where she lived the last 29 years. She loved spending time on the beach with her sister, Peg, collecting shells in Sanibel, Fla.
There will be a graveside service at Drummer Township Cemetery, Gibson City, at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Please share memories on Juanita’s tribute wall at lambyoungfh.com.