CHAMPAIGN — Juanita Marie Rose, 89, of Champaign died Friday (Sept. 25, 2020) at Champaign Urbana Nursing & Rehab, Savoy.
There will be a private family viewing at Owens Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. The Rev. Dave Ashby will officiate.
Juanita was born on April 22, 1931, in Urbana, one of nine children born to Lincon and Clara (Soloman) Bales. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Rose, on April 2, 2003; daughter, Sara York, on July 13, 2011; four sisters; and two brothers.
She is survived by two daughters, Rita Nelson of Champaign and Ruth (Daniel) Fitzpatrick of Florida, seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and two brothers, Robert "Earl" (Verna) Bales and James D. Bales.
Juanita was a member of First Christian Church of Champaign and a lifetime member of the VFW Post 5520 Auxiliary. In the late 50s, she worked at the Chuck Wagon restaurant as a waitress. She also worked for Unit 4 schools in the cafeteria and as a bus driver. Juanita was an avid Cubs fan; she never missed a game. She enjoyed bowling and proudly displayed her trophies around the house. Juanita also liked to gamble. Whether it was bingo, slot machines or scratch-off lottery tickets, she never missed an opportunity to try her luck.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.