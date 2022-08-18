RANTOUL — Judge Albert Holmberg, 78, of Rantoul passed away at 12:22 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 17, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born Jan. 10, 1944, in Sanak Island, Alaska. He married Pamela Powell, and she preceded him in death.
He is survived by three children, Adda Mae Hebert of Florida and Richard Holmberg and Robert Holmberg, both of Rantoul; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
He had six brothers, Ruel, John, Svante, Fred, Roger and Paul Holmberg, all of Alaska; and five sisters, Nellie, Katherine, Sophie, Harriet and Mary Ann, all of Alaska.
Judge earned an associates degree. He served in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army, retiring as a staff sergeant. After the service, he worked as an Alaska commercial fisherman and retired from Rantoul Products. Judge enjoyed working with hands; woodwork and carving to name a few. He also played various musical instruments. He was a good Christian man and will be missed.
His ashes will be buried during a military service at 11 a.m. Friday in Danville National Cemetery, Danville. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.