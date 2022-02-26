BROADLANDS — Judith A. Struck, 73, of Broadlands passed away Thursday (Feb. 24, 2022) at home.
Judith was born to William and Katherine (LaValle) Nickelson on Aug. 17, 1948, at Burnham Hospital in Champaign. She married Darrell Struck on Nov. 8, 1974.
She is survived by her husband; three children, Kimberly (George) Wood of Indianapolis, Kyle (Darci) Struck of Broadlands and Tyson Struck of Broadlands; three grandchildren, Lynnae, Brianne and Brennan Struck; and one sister, Mary Kay Hannan of Bondville.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Patricia Heath.
Judith graduated high school from Champaign Central in 1966. She worked at Kraft until she was married and then started a daycare and helped raise many children in the Broadlands area. She also coached youth basketball and was a longtime member of the Altar Guild.
Judith enjoyed working on puzzles, playing games, cooking and baking and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at Joines Funeral Home, Newman. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, north of Broadlands, with Pastor John Sharp officiating. Burial will follow in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church.