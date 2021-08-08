Judith Ann DeAtley Aug 8, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Judith Ann DeAtley Photo Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHAMPAIGN — Judith Ann DeAtley passed away Jan. 20, 2021.Family and friends are invited to a celebration of her life from noon to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Champaign Country Club, 1211 S. Prospect Ave., Champaign. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos