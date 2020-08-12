ROSSVILLE — Judith Anne Green, 77, of Rossville passed away at 9:38 a.m. Monday (Aug. 10, 2020) at home in Rossville.
She was born Jan. 2, 1943, in Bloomington, the daughter of Ralph C. and Pauline (Taylor) Morgan. She married Duane Hoose, and together they had two sons. She later married Mike “Greenie” Green on Dec. 26, 1999, at New Bethel Church in Rossville. He survives in Rossville.
She is also survived by her two sons, Mark (Joanna) Hoose of Mountain View, Calif., and Matthew (Amy) Hoose of Danville; four sisters, Carolyn Sue Johnson of Normal, Joyce Changnon of Mahomet, Paulette (Jack) Mara of Falmouth, Mass., and Pamm (Rich) Mihm of Champaign; two brothers, Ralph (Carol) Morgan of Normal and Rick (Lisa) Morgan of Champaign; three sisters-in-law, Maralee Morgan of Normal, Sheryl Morgan of Bloomington and Jan (Scott) Preston of Hoopeston; one granddaughter, Nora Justine Hoose; numerous nieces and nephews; and her extended family, Robert and Erin Danner and her “adopted” grandchildren, Macy and Alex Danner.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, John, Stanton and David Morgan; one sister-in-law, Mary Morgan; and two brothers-in-law, Eldon Johnson and Stan Changnon.
Judy worked at the Bank of Rossville, which later became the Bank of Rantoul Rossville Branch until her retirement. She was a member of Rossville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed reading and loved to go shopping, especially with her sisters and beloved granddaughter, Nora. Judy also loved spending time with Matt and Amy, visiting Mark, Joanna and Nora in California, and sharing her life with Mike.
Judy’s family would like to give a special thanks to the Carle Hospice North team for their care and compassion.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. A private family funeral service will be held, and burial will be in Mann’s Chapel Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4234 N. Knoxville Ste B,
Peoria, IL 61614.
Please visit anderson-funeral-home.com to view Judy’s eternal tribute page and to send the family condolences. Anderson Funeral Home, Hoopeston, is handling the arrangements.