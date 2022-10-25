CROSSVILLE, Tenn. — Judith Ann Carlos (Tatman/Bryant), previously of Champaign, passed away unexpectedly at 8:30 p.m. Monday (Oct. 17, 2022) at Cumberland Medical Center, Crossville, Tenn.
Judy was born in Urbana on March 15, 1941, to Lawrence and Dorothy (Inskeep) Tatman, who are both deceased. She attended school at St. Joseph High School.
Her brother, Robert (Nancy) Tatman, and sisters, Linda Tatman and Becky (Mike) Mabry, are both deceased.
She is survived by one sister, Mary Rose (Michael) Middleton, who resides in Crossville. She is also survived by her loving partner, Bill Stalnaker.
She was predeceased by her husband, Jerry Carlos; one stepson, Chris; and survived by three stepsons, Paul, Stephen and Tyler. In addition, she is survived by her ex-husband, Ronald Bryant, and their three children, Crystal (John Johnson) Merritt, Ronald (Janet) Bryant and Linda (Richard) Judd; three grandchildren, Virginia (Patrick) Thomas, Miranda (John) Holyer and Phillip (Ali) Judd; and four great-grandchildren, Greta Holyer, Eleanor Holyer, Ila Judd and Jac Judd. She also left behind many nieces, nephews and friends.
Judy married young and worked hard to raise her kids and make some “pin money.” She later worked at Bank of Ogden and Bank of Illinois, then at Koch and Associates in Champaign as a bookkeeper. With friends and family, she always took the time to listen. Judy was supportive with her children and always encouraged them to do what made them happy. She suffered with chronic pain most of her adult life, which made her determined to live her life to the fullest. In her later years, she traveled, went on cruises and, most importantly, had fun with her friends in Texas and Tennessee. Her greatest joy was sitting on her back deck, feeding the birds, chipmunks and deer.
A memorial service is planned for Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 10 a.m. at Renner Wikoff Chapel and Crematory on Philo Road in Urbana. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery, Mahomet, with a luncheon served after interment.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your local animal shelter in her name or send a donation to the National Wildlife Federation, who certifies Backyard Wildlife Habitats, at nwf.org/CERTIFY.