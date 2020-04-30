MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Judith Frances DeMoulin Culberson passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Morgantown, W.Va., her beloved husband Jim at her side. Judy was born to Frank and Wilma DeMoulin on Oct. 2, 1941, in Litchfield, the first of five children.
Judy married her cherished companion, Jim Culberson, in Litchfield on April 8, 1962. Jim and Judy’s family includes daughters Lynne Culberson Phillips (sons Jonathan, Spencer and Austin Phillips) of Ellicott City, Md., Laura Retallick (daughter Mackenzie Frances and son Bryan Retallick) of Champaign and Sarah Kposowa Culberson of Los Angeles. She is also survived by brothers Jim (and Sandy) of St. Clair, Mo./Maryville, Ill., and Don (and Debbie) of Beech Bluff, Tenn.; and sisters Denise Davis (and Reggie) of Springfield and Nancy Ferrari of Lanesville, Ind.
After attending Litchfield schools and graduating from Litchfield High School in 1959, Judy worked in the Litchfield city clerk’s office, for State Farm Insurance in Bloomington and later at LSU Medical School in New Orleans before devoting many love-filled years as a fully engaged mother. She moved with her family to Morgantown, W.Va., in 1968.
Transferring credits from LSUNO, she graduated from WVU (history) in 1974 and, in 1997, completed her M.S. in special education at WVU. After working several years at CESD, a WVU nonprofit affiliate, she fulfilled one of her many dreams, teaching and encouraging young readers at Woodburn Elementary School for eight years before retirement.
Judy was a lifelong active member of Christian churches and significantly impacted her faith community of 52 years at Wesley United Methodist Church. She joyfully served Wesley in countless ways, including youth ministry, administration, service to elderly and especially outreach mission programs, generously sharing her time, her gifts and her talents.
She enjoyed many years of meaningful service with PEO Sisterhood and Ingleside Book Club and was a founding board member and major supporter of the work of Sierra Leone Rising in Africa.
Judy was and is a light in the pathway of everyone whose life she touched. She devoted herself to her most cherished roles – wife, mother, grandma, sister, aunt and friend. She was above all else a teacher who quietly but effectively showed everyone she touched how to love all of God’s children.
She had a gift for helping everyone realize how very special they are, and she encouraged everyone to be the best they could be. She worked behind the scenes, usually with her pen and beautifully decorated papers, boxes and notecards, to build up the people in her life and to record things that mattered to her heart.
Her family will share for now in a private service of farewell, but will look forward to gathering in Morgantown with everyone who loved her, to celebrate her life and the joy she brought to all of us and to so many others at such time as that becomes possible.
Judy spent her lifetime in service and sharing. She was a passionate teacher who held a lifelong love for, and dedication to, education. She worked to help those who needed support most.
Memorial contributions in her name may be made to either: Wesley United Methodist Church Mission Fund, to include work in Africa (WUMC, 503 N. High St., Morgantown, WV, online at wesleymorgantown.org >offering>Missions Fund), or to the James and Judith Culberson Dean’s Honors Scholarship at WVU Foundation. Foundation gifts can be made online at give.wvu.edu or by check mailed to WVU Foundation, One Waterfront Place, 7th Floor, P.O. Box 1650, Morgantown, WV 26507. For foundation gifts, online or by mail, please specify fund number 3Z552.
