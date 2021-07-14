OAKWOOD — Judith Ann Dalbey, 78, of Oakwood passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. She was born in Williamsport, Ind., on Aug. 3, 1942, the daughter of George and Gladys Frahm. On Dec. 8, 1961, Judith married the love of her life, William “Bill” Dalbey and they spent 52 wonderful years together before his passing in 2014.
Judith is survived by her children, William J. Dalbey of Fithian and Jody (Terry) Learned of Port Charlotte, Fla.; brothers, James (Tsuroko) Frahm of Danville, Samuel (Judy) Frahm of Alabama; sister, Sue (James) Stutler of Williamsport, Ind.; grandchildren, Tiffany Hopkins, Haley Dalbey, Megan Thilmony, Morgan (Andrew Rutledge) Thilmony, Savannah (Brayton Shuman) Dalbey; great-granddaughter, Delani Inman; three step-grandchildren, seven step-great-grandchildren, and many special friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, William Dalbey; parents, George and Gladys Frahm; son, Brian K. Dalbey; and grandson, Drew Simpson.
Judith graduated from Bismarck High School in 1960 and worked at Quaker Oats, where she retired after 27 years of service. She was a devoted member of the Muncie Baptist Church and enjoyed donating to a variety of children’s charities.
In her spare time Judith could be found crocheting, reading books, playing euchre with her friends from Quaker, watching her favorite shows on the Gameshow Network and attending family gatherings.
Judith was a truly selfless woman who loved with everything she had. She will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of meeting her.
Judith’s family wishes to extend special thanks to the 8th floor staff at Carle Hospital, the staff at Colonial Manor, and the ICU staff at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center.
A celebration of Judith’s life will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 105 East S. Main St., Oakwood, IL 61858, with Pastor Dave Garver officiating. Burial will take place at Stearns Cemetery in Fithian. Visitation will be held the evening of Friday, July 16, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home in Oakwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Toys for Tots or the Muncie Baptist Church.
Please join Judith’s family is sharing memories and photos on her tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.