CHAMPAIGN — Judith Ann (Judy) DeAtley, nee Reisinger, passed away at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 20, 2021) at the West Greenhouse of Clark-Lindsey Village, Urbana.
Judy was born April 17, 1942, in Chester, to parents Willard E. and Mary E. Reisinger. She was educated in a one-room schoolhouse near the family farm in Rockwood. She graduated from Chester High School, third in her class, where she was a cheerleader and president of her senior class. Judy earned a degree in history education from Southern Illinois University in 1964. She began her career teaching history in Argenta and Cahokia schools.
In November 1965, Judy went on a double date with her roommate, a friend of the roommate and his roommate. Prior to the date, the girls decided that Judy would “get the short one.” That proved to be the only time Jack was glad to be short! Judy and Jack DeAtley were married Aug. 13, 1966, at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in Rockwood.
Judy “retired” from teaching shortly before the birth of their first child and moved to Champaign when Jack joined his father’s construction business. Judy made their house into a home in Devonshire subdivision, where she cooked, baked and grew beautiful flowers. She was a devoted mother and was involved in all her children’s activities, often volunteering to be room mother, den leader, brownie leader, lunchroom helper and chauffer to many, many sports practices and games.
Judy was active in the Champaign-Urbana Junior Women’s Club, Junior League of Champaign-Urbana (where as a member she was appointed to the board of the Developmental Services Center), the Book Club of Champaign-Urbana, the Champaign Country Club (where she enjoyed playing tennis) and, since 1969, was a member of University Place Christian Church in Champaign, where she was an honorary deacon.
In her later years, she enjoyed the Friday Ladies Lunch Bunch, where a large group of friends would gather to share their lives and good meals (usually at Sunsinger) as well as talk, laugh and brag about their grandchildren! Judy was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Judy is survived by her husband, Jack (the short one); and sons, Edward (Kamela), John (Iliana) and Robert (Anne). She is also survived by her eight grandchildren, of whom she was so, so proud, Grant, Marina, Alex, Carmen, Ben, Camila, Josh and Sam.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sharon Pohl; grandson, Carter; and only daughter, Laura Ann, on Aug. 14, 2019.
Judy believed in Jesus Christ, and while we are sad to lose her earthly presence, we are thrilled she is reunited with her beloved daughter.
A private service is planned for Saturday, Jan. 23, at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, with burial in East Lawn Cemetery, Urbana. A celebration of Judy’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Illinois Chapter, or the Clark-Lindsey Village Employee Benefit Fund.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Clark-Lindsey Village Meadowbrook, especially her wonderful caregivers at the West Greenhouse for the extraordinary care she received. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.