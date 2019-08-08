SIDELL — Judith Marie (Jones, Coons) Decker, 68, of Sidell passed away at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 6, 2019) at her home, surrounded by family and friends.
She was born on Aug. 18, 1950, in Chicago, a daughter of James Jesse Jones and Jennie Marie (Gilroy) Jones, both deceased. She was united in marriage to Terry Wayne Decker on July 27, 2002. He will miss her dearly.
Those who will also miss her include her children, Joanie Marie (Tim) Coons-Farren and Terry Russell (Monica) Decker; her siblings, James W. Jones, Jerry J. (Karen) Jones, Jack E. (Tracie) Jones, Jeannie M. (Robert) Jones and Jeffery A. (Tralisa) Jones; her grandchildren, Levi J. Farren, Lucas P. (Mallory) Farren and Keira Decker; a very special niece, Sheila; her nieces and nephews, Justin J. (Jennifer) Jones, Kyle Jones, Andrew Jones, Megan (Jeffery) Kepling, Jared (Kacie) Jones, Britton (Josh) Seaman, Katelyn Tellier, Haley (Darren) Tellier, Michelle Harbaugh, Emily Jones, Hillary (Randy) Jones, Gabby Jones and Jaden Jones; and her great-nieces and great-nephews, Brooklyn Kepling, Juilanna Jones, Jameson Jones, Bryson Miles, Kai Miles and Noah Miles.
Judy was very passionate about being with her family. She loved having all her family at her home and her “pool parties.” Judy loved music and the many family and friends who played just for her.
Her most precious gift was bringing family and friends together and creating all their most treasured memories to hold in everyone’s hearts. She always had “room for one more” and never knew a stranger or turned anyone away.
She taught all her family and friends that being together, sharing, as well as taking care of each other and all who need it, were and are the meaning of being here and having your best life. She felt her family was her greatest accomplishment and was intensely proud of them and loved to share that with everyone.
Judy loved hard, true and forever. Her life and legacy will be remembered always by those whose lives she touched.
A celebration of Judy’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Sidell First Baptist Church, 301 N. Gray St., Sidell, with Pastor Craig Roller officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown, located at 200 E. West St. She will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery, Indianola.
Memorial donations may be given in her name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Please join her family in sharing memories through her tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.