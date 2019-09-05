MANSFIELD — Judith Elaine ‟Judy” Harper, 68, of Mansfield passed away at 4:30 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 1, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Her celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the Mansfield United Methodist Church, Mansfield. There will be no memorial service. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Mansfield, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Judy was born Dec. 8, 1950, in Champaign, a daughter of John Junior and Lucille Mable Parr Vaughn.
She is survived by her children, Robert ‟Rob” Harper of Mansfield, Amy (Bob) Henderson of Mansfield, Scott Harper of Mansfield and Justin (Jennifer) Harper of Bement; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and siblings, Lynda Kay Vaughn of Noblesville, Ind., and Patricia (Jerry) Lochner of Lillian, Ala.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren.
Judy was a member of the Bethel Church, Farmer City.