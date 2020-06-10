ARMSTRONG — Judith A. Epley, 68, of Armstrong passed away Monday (June 8, 2020) at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Judith was born on March 14, 1952, in Danville, the daughter of Clarence and Anna Steht. She married John Epley on April 4, 1970, in Danville. He survives.
She is also survived by two sons, John D. Epley of Poseyville, Ind., and Greg A. Epley of Cape Girardeau, Mo.; four grandchildren; two brothers, Lonnie Steht of Danville and Steve Steht of Decatur; one sister, Laura Chiddick of Danville; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Linda Steht.
Judith was a member of the Potomac Church of the Nazarene. She retired from IGA as a cook.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Partlow Cemetery in Armstrong, with Pastor Randy Holden officiating. The family has entrusted the Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Judith’s family.
Condolences may be shared with the family on her everlasting memorial page at www.BlurtonFuneralHomes.com.