CHAMPAIGN — Judith (Judy) Steigmann Feldman, born March 20, 1938, of Champaign, died Monday (March 15, 2021).
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Frederick Steigmann and Anna Ruth Dibblee Steigmann; husband, Victor Feldman; and brother, Richard Steigmann.
She is survived by her brother, Justice Robert Steigmann; daughter, Ruth (Jack) Lyons of Chicago; son, Bob (Kaci) Feldman of Las Vegas; daughter, Liz (Randy) Else; and five grandchildren, Morgan, Carl and Jonathan Lyons and Olivia and J.T. Else.
A graveside service for family will be held on Sunday, March 28. A celebration of life will be held at a future time.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials by check may be sent to Arbor Rose, Corporate Office, 655 W. Lincoln Ave., Suite 10, Charleston, IL 61920 (Adult Day Care and Memory Care Homes). Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.