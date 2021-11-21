MAHOMET — Judith (Judy) Ellen Griffin Hankla, 69, of Mahomet passed away Tuesday (Nov. 16, 2021) at Champaign-Urbana Nursing and Rehab after a battle with cancer.
No funeral services are planned. A celebration of life will be held privately with the family.
Judy was born Dec. 13, 1951, in Centralia, the daughter of John Rainey and Thelma (McGuire) Griffin. They preceded her in death. She married Jefferson (Jeff) Hankla on Dec. 31, 1981, in The Woodlands, Texas. He preceded her in death on Sept. 15, 2021, in Hoonah, Alaska.
She is survived by her sister, Nancy (John) Sullivan of Mahomet; brother, John (Lauma) Griffin of Naperville; nephews and nieces, Dustin (Joey) Sullivan, Callie Sullivan, Daniel Griffin, Livia Griffin and Trevor Griffin; and great-nephews, Griffin Sullivan and Jonah Sullivan.
Judy graduated from Champaign Centennial High School in 1970 and Southern Illinois University in 1974. She spent the majority of her career in human resources for various companies in Texas and Illinois. She most recently worked as business manager for the school system in Hoonah, Alaska, where she lived for nearly 13 years. Judy enjoyed sewing and designing clothes, cooking and gardening.
