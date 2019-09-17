ST. JOSEPH — Judith Hacker, 79, of St. Joseph passed away at 10:09 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 15, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. David Barcus will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Judy was born on Oct. 7, 1939, in Chicago, the daughter of Preston and Catherine (VanNess) Pierce. She married Jim Hacker on March 19, 1961. He survives.
Also surviving are a daughter, Brenda (Chris) Collenberger of St. Joseph, and a son, Brett Hacker of Urbana; three grandchildren, Ashley Bigelow, Brittany (Adam) Friese and Kara Hacker; four great-grandchildren, Addy and Brylee Friese and Avery and Charlee Bigelow; and three sisters, Barbara (Jack) Arford of Minnesota and Betty Kinney and Sonna Carley, both of Potomac.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Downing; and a son.
Judy enjoyed going out to eat with her Ya Ya sisters and spending time with her family.