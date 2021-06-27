RANTOUL — Judith Hays, 60, of Rantoul passed away on the afternoon of Friday, June 25, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born Oct. 31, 1960, in Champaign, a daughter of Charles and Mayola (Miller) Tarter.
She is survived by her fiancé, David Cottle of Rantoul; four children, David Hays of Rantoul, Amber (Teodoro) Torres of Washington, Ill., Dereke (Janessa) Hays of Rantoul and Jeremy Hays of Rantoul; a sister, Penny Crandall of Rantoul; three brothers, Allan (Sue) Tarter of Rantoul, Steve Tarter of Urbana and Adam (Holly) Tarter of Kansas, Ill.; 16 grandchildren; and her mother, Mayola Tarter of Kansas, Ill.
She was preceded in death by her father; a brother; a sister; and a grandson, Bryce Torres.
Judy worked as a bus monitor for First Student and she adored the children on her route.
She loved bingo, camping, her animals and spending time with her family. She had a heart of gold and she did for everybody.
There will be a visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul.