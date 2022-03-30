PAXTON — Judith Ann Hofer, 78, of Rantoul, formerly of Paxton, passed away at 3:25 a.m. Tuesday (March 29, 2022) surrounded by family, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 4, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with Pastor Scott Guhl officiating. Burial will follow in Rankin Union Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 3, at the funeral home.
Judy was born Sept. 11, 1943, in Elliott, the daughter of Merton C. and Geraldine E. Brucker Bement. She married Gordon V. Hofer on June 2, 1962, in Elliott. He preceded her in death Dec. 19, 2014.
She is survived by her children, Angie (Andy) Newsom of Manteno, Todd (Robin) Hofer of Crown Point, Ind., Tracy (Randy) Westmoreland of Potomac, Sandy Langley of Ludlow and Candi (Craig) Riecks of Loda; 13 grandchildren, Austin (Carli) Newsom, Allie (Marcus) Rinaldi, Aryn (Brittany) Newsom, Adam Newsom, Andrew Newsom, Sean (Kelci) Hofer, Drew Westmoreland, Emi Westmoreland, Sammie (Kyle) McLain, T.J. (Allie) Langley, Corbin Riecks, Carter Riecks and Caiden Riecks; eight great-grandchildren, Brooks Newsom, Beckham Newsom, Harper Rinaldi, Eli Hofer, Maya Hofer, Miles Hofer, Ivy Hofer and Lyla Langley; a brother, Dick Bement of Paxton; three sisters, Nancy Davis of St. Joseph, Arla Boehme of Loda and Betty (Jim) Hofbauer of Cissna Park; special friends, Janet Miles and Evelyn Plackett; and numerous others.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and grandson, Seth Hofer.
Judy graduated from Paxton High School and later from the Parkland College School of Nursing. She received her LPN license and worked at Carle Clinic in Rantoul for many years.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Paxton and served as a Stephen Minister. She was also involved with the Walk to Emmaus and the Leader of Disciples. Judy enjoyed tie blankets, reading and crocheting. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Memorials may be made to the Seth Hofer Memorial Scholarship Fund or an organization of the donor’s choice. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.