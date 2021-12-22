MONTICELLO — Judith C. Jacobson, 83, of Monticello passed away at 2:15 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 18, 2021) at The Villas of Holly Brook, Monticello.
Memorial services will be on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 11 a.m. at Hinds Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement. Face masks will be required. The Rev. Marsha Frederick will officiate. Burial will be in Bement Township Cemetry, Bement.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Albert Parker American Legion Post 620 or the American Legion Auxiliary.
Judy was born on Dec. 4, 1938, in Monticello, a daughter of Carl T. and Louise Peterson Redman.
Surviving are a daughter, Carol (Ted) Summers-Burke of Poplar Grove; four grandchildren, Fallon Piazza, Vail (Brent) Kieser, Isacc Burke and Chessa Burke; as well as four great-grandchildren, Caleb Piazza, Cambria Piazza, Nolyn Judith Kieser and Colton Kieser. Also surviving are a brother, David (Jan) Redman of Monticello; and two sisters, Pat (George) Fitchner of Fresno, Calif., and Sue Redman of Bement.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Judy was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, and she enjoyed being around her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
