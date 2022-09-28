POTOMAC — Judith “Judy” Mae Edenburn, 81, of Potomac passed away at 7:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Accolade Healthcare in Danville.
Judy was born Aug. 22, 1941, in Urbana, the daughter of Oscar and Anna Mae (Taylor) Bauer. She was previously married to Rhonnie G. Catalina Sr. on March 23, 1958, in Covington, Ky. She later married James “Jim” Curtis Edenburn on March 23, 1962, in Danville. He preceded her in death on Dec. 8, 2015.
She is survived by two sons, Rhonnie G. Catalina Jr. of Rantoul and James L. “Buddy” (Lisa) Edenburn of Penfield; four grandchildren, Bailey Marie (Cody) Conrady of Armstrong, Miranda Jane (Tyler) Wright of Royal, Kyle (Sara) Catalina of Oakwood and Sarah Catalina of Hoopeston; and five great-grandchildren, Riley and Logan Kruse, Adeline and Oscar Catalina, and James Conrady.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and two brothers.
Judy attended Potomac High School. She worked as village clerk of Potomac from 1971 to 1987 and mayor of Potomac from 1989 to 1993. She also worked as a school bus driver, transportation director and high school secretary for Potomac CUSD 10 from 1971 to 1990.
Judy worked as the bookkeeper for Wolfe Funeral Home from 1985 to 1990. She later worked at the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services from 1989 until her retirement in 2010. Judy also owned and operated Chugar Bear Country Crafts in Potomac from 1993 to 2018.
She was a member of the Potomac American Legion and served as an EMT for Middlefork Township Ambulance Service, where she also served as an instructor. Judy also was involved in 4-H and Cub Scouts, where she started as a volunteer at 20 years old. She also sold Avon products for many years. She loved doing crafts, painting, sewing and her cats.
A celebration of Judy’s life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Blurton Funeral Home, 400 N. Vermilion St., Potomac, with Pastor George Desmond officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest following the services in Potomac Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in Judy’s name to the Potomac Public Library.
The family has entrusted the Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring Judy’s life. Condolences may be shared on her everlasting memorial page at BlurtonFuneralHomes.com.