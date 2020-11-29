CHARLESTON — Judith Kay Kellar, 83, of Charleston passed away at 3:51 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2020, at her residence.
A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the East Harrison St. Church of God in Charleston. The Barkley Funeral Chapel in Greenup is assisting the family.
Judith was born in Fisher on April 30, 1937, the daughter of Kenneth Charles and Nina Alta (Foster) Kellar. Surviving are sons Doug (Mary) Weaver of Jackson, Mo., Alan M. Weaver D.O. (Rina G.) of Clark, Mo., Mark (Jane) Weaver of Greenup, and Curt (Patty) Weaver of Casey; sisters Georgia Holderfield (Bob “Chris” Christensen) of Aurora, Jan (Steve) Sutton of Pensacola, Fla., and Kenna Beard (John Garvin) of Mahomet; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Judith was a dispatch operator in Cumberland County for several years and also was deputy/dispatch in Cape Girardeau and Jackson County, Mo. She also had been a cook on the river boats until her health would not allow. She graduated from Fisher High School Class of 1955. She went to Secretarial College in Selma, Ala., she played the clarinet and piano and loved to sing with her sisters, she sang in the choir at the Fisher Methodist church. She is a member of the East Harrison St. Church of God. Memorials can be made to either the East Harrison St. Church of God or to Lincolnland Hospice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.barkleyfuneralchapels.com.