DEWEY — Judith Marie “Judy” Kuhns, 79, of Dewey passed away at 2:27 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 1, 2020) at Heritage Manor, Gibson City.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at River Valley Church of Christ, 17 Owlcreek Lane, Fisher, with the Rev. Andy Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Willowbrook Cemetery, Fisher. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at River Valley Church of Christ, Fisher. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is handling arrangements.
Judith was born Sept. 16, 1940, in Dewey, the daughter of Cecil Lyle and Lenore Francis Fairfield Drennan. She married Ronald Lee Kuhns on Oct. 2, 1959, in Fisher. He preceded her in death Jan. 15, 2015.
She is survived by two sons, Michael (Janice) Kuhns of Dewey and Jeff (Wendy) Kuhns of Fisher; one daughter, Julie (Mark) Welborn of Fisher; grandchildren, Tyler (Kristin) Welborn, Kyle Welborn, Blake (Jamie) Kuhns, Brooke (Marcus) Hancock, Taylor Kuhns and Alex Kuhns; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Judy graduated from Fisher High School. She was a member of River Valley Church of Christ in Fisher, Carle Hospital Auxiliary and Fisher Helping Hands. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Memorials may be made to the Fisher school district. Condolences may be offered at baierfuneralservices.com.