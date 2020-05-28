DANVILLE — Judith Leisch, 77, passed away on Tuesday (May 26, 2020) at Hawthorne Inn in Danville.
She was born on July 19, 1942, the daughter of Mary Wineinger and Harold Ohl in Danville. She married Ronald Leisch on Sept. 2, 1967.
Judith leaves behind her husband of 53 years, Ronald; daughters, Becki Leisch and Jennifer Leisch; brothers, Howard (Kay) Ohl of Covington, Ind., and Larry (Jeanie) Ohl of Catlin; niece, Amy (Merle) Zumwalt, and their children, Adam and Kayla, of Battle Ground, Ind.; and nephew, Matt (Becky) Ohl, and their children, Sam and Jonah, of Midland, Mich.
Judith attended Bismark-Henning High School and the Patricia Stevens Fashion College of Chicago. She was a wife, homemaker and a mother. While raising her children, she worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield in Danville for 15 years. After retiring, she worked part time at the Danville Public Library.
For many years, Judith enjoyed sewing, crafting and gardening. She was known for her expert cooking, baking and sewing skills. She was a talented seamstress and created endless outfits since high school. She was an avid reader, loved animals and enjoyed traveling; her favorite destination was Walt Disney World.
Judith was a woman of deep faith and active through the years at Second Church of Christ of Danville. She was kind, unselfish, and everyone she met said she was the sweetest person. She was a blessing in the lives of all who knew her, and she was the best mom.
Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834, has been entrusted with arrangements. There will be a private family service with a burial in Sunset Memorial Park in Danville. All memorials may be made in Judith’s name to the ASPCA at https://www.aspca.org.
